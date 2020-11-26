CHP, housing rights activists face off at El Sereno neighborhood

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of California Highway Patrol officers faced off with housing rights activists at an El Sereno neighborhood where vacant Caltrans-owned homes were being occupied.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday as a line of CHP vehicles responded to the scene, and officers in riot gear were taking people into custody.Several officers were seen pushing back demonstrators that had gathered.In March, the group Reclaiming Our Homes started illegally occupying the Caltrans-owned homes in the area.Caltrans purchased the homes to demolish for the expansion of the 710 freeway, but that stalled in 2018 after decades of controversy.Activists cite wanting to follow the state's stay-at-home order as one of the reasons for occupying the homes.