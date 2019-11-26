yosemite

Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers, including Alex Honnold

Image on left: This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Image on right: Emily Harrington recovering after fall from El Capitan. (Image Left: AP Photo/Ben Margot, File/ Image Right: Tara Kerzhner)

FRESNO, Calif. -- A top climber was rescued Sunday after she fell while climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

In a post on Instagram, Emily Harrington shared that she was attempting to scale a route on El Cap when she fell, "pinballing" down the rock. Harrington said somehow her neck hit her rope saving her life.

She went on to say she's extremely thankful to the fellow climbers who helped rescue her, which included Alex Honnold.

Honnold is the first person to climb El Capitan without a safety rope and was the subject of the 2018 documentary, "Free Solo."

According to North Face, Harrington's career accomplishments include free climbing El Cap in six days and becoming a five-time sport climbing US National Champion. Harrington has also climbed high altitude peaks in Nepal, China, Myanmar, Crimea and Morocco.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite national parkyosemite national parkyosemiterock climbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE
Yosemite National Park Leads the Way in Deaf Services
Zipline at Yosemite National Park
10-Year-Old Climbs El Capitan in Yosemite
Yosemite Glamping: You've Never Been Camping Like This
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cave Fire threatens homes in Santa Barbara area
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
LAX traffic snarled amid investigation of suspicious item
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
Suspect in custody after LASD deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Show More
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Wednesday is worst day Thanksgiving week to travel in LA
Short-term fostering offered at LA animal shelters during holidays
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
More TOP STORIES News