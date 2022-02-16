travel

Yosemite National Park to require reservations during peak hours this summer

Park officials say starting May 20, visitors will need a reservation if they enter the park between 6 am and 4 pm.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- If you're planning a trip to Yosemite National Park this summer, you're going to need to reserve a slot during the park's peak hours.

Park officials say starting May 20, visitors will need a reservation if they enter the park between 6 am and 4 pm.

The reservation system will last through September 30.

You can start booking reservations at 8 am on March 23 at Recreation.gov. Each reservation is valid for one vehicle.

If you plan to stay at the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, Wawona Hotel, Housekeeping Camp or any of the campgrounds, you will not need a reservation to be in the park during the peak hours.

RELATED: California family enjoys beautiful rainbow waterfall during summer trip to Yosemite National Park
EMBED More News Videos

A rare sighting of a black bear singing its heart out from a tree in Yosemite National Park was captured on camera.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemitetravelnational park service
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TRAVEL
Bus strike avoided as OCTA, Teamsters reach tentative agreement
Unruly passenger hit by coffee pot, stopped from opening door: Witness
Unruly passenger diverts flight from LAX
Southern California gas prices rise to record highs again
TOP STORIES
Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at victory parade
Rams parade: Best moments
Can the Rams run it back next year?
Super Bowl: Video shows moment Van Jefferson learned wife was in labor
Rams players fitted for their Super Bowl championship rings
LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent assaults
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death
Show More
California indoor mask mandate lifted, but not in LA County
Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650 million movie deal scam
Standoff in Hollywood ends after suspect fatally shoots himself: LAPD
Bull attacks cyclists during race in Bakersfield
Judge is first Latina nominated to California's high court
More TOP STORIES News