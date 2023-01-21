Elliot Blair death: Log shows when medics arrived to OC public defender's Mexico hotel

Meanwhile, his family has since hired their own investigators.

For the first time since an Orange County deputy public defender was found dead in Mexico, authorities have released a detailed timeline of their response.

Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday while in Mexico celebrating his first wedding anniversary.

Authorities said his wife, Kim, was woken up in the middle of the night by people asking her to identify her husband's body from several stories up at the resort.

Through her attorney, she said she yelled for someone to call for an ambulance, to which she said she was told one had come and gone. Transcripts obtained by Eyewitness News show the 911 call came in at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

Paramedics reported their arrival at 1:07 a.m. and a unit left 10 minutes later, after noting no signs of violence and no signs of life. The report from officials states Blair heard noises outside of his hotel room, walked outside and accidentally fell from this second story walkway, landing on concrete steps.

But that alone warrants questions, according to Dr. Rami Hashish, an injury expert who spoke with Eyewitness News on Friday and is consulting the attorneys in this case. He notes people usually survive this type of fall.

"More often than not, they'll cover their head or move their head," he said. "They'll try to take the brunt of the force through their legs or what have you when they realize impact to the ground is inevitable. Obviously, if someone's intoxicated then that's different, then their ability to control their balance and if they do lose their balance their ability to react to that is kind of limited."

Blair's wife is adamant her husband was not intoxicated, which conflicts what investigators' reports that there was a considerable amount of alcohol in his body. Investigators have not shared what tests they have performed to determine that.

Also in question is an injury on Blair's head, described in the call transcripts as a "penetration."

Initially, officials felt it was not caused by the fall, then the local attorney general later said it could have been.

"It's been stated as head trauma, but what are the specifics of that," said Hashish. "The location of the head trauma, the specific injury to the brain."

Hashish feels there are many questions left unanswered.

"Abrasions to the body upon impact to the ground will give us a better understanding as to how he impacted to the ground and possibly his fall pattern," said Hashish.

The local attorney general quoted his agency's forensic doctor, saying Blair's head injury did not appear to be caused by a weapon of any sort, which drastically varies from what his wife said, which is that the main investigating officer told her, albeit through an interpreter, that her husband had a gunshot wound.

There is no update yet on whether Blair's family is in possession of his body, which as of Thursday evening, is still in Mexico. Officials said it'll be about another week before his remains return to the U.S.

Meanwhile, his family said they plan on conducting their own toxicology report, though it may be a bit more challenging as they've been told his body has been embalmed.

A GoFundMe page has been created in memory of Blair.