Police searching for driver who hit and killed innocent woman during Hyde Park street takeover

The family of Elyzza Guajaca has since created a GoFundMe to help with unexpected expenses.

A vigil was held for a woman killed in a street takeover in Hyde Park.

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A grieving family is hoping someone will come forward with information after their loved one was fatally struck during a street takeover in Hyde Park on Christmas night - and the driver responsible has yet to be found.

The woman, who was identified by family members as Elyzza Guajaca, was killed when a driver performing "donuts" near the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard hit her while she was walking by, according to police.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Guajaca's brother spoke with Eyewitness News and confirmed his sister's death though he kindly asked for privacy. He created a GoFundMe to help his family.

The GoFundMe describes Guajaca as "a beautiful sister who loved big."

"She was a daughter who always wanted to be with around and have family time," read the description. "She was the rock to our family. She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family!"

Police said the driver responsible took off on foot. A description of him or her was not immediately released.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.