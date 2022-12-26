Woman hit and killed during Hyde Park street takeover, police say

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to investigators.

HYDE PARK, SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who was reportedly taking part in a street takeover in Hyde Park Christmas night fatally struck a woman who was walking nearby, police said.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Police told Eyewitness News a driver was in the middle of the intersection performing "donuts" when the woman, who was described only as a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was struck.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died, according to police. Tire marks from the car stunts and burnouts covered the road Monday morning.

Police said the driver took off on foot. A description of him or her was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.