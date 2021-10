EMBED >More News Videos New video shows a smuggler carry a 7-year-old girl over a 30-foot-high border wall and abandon her on the California side.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- An emergency shelter opened at the Pomona Fairplex to house migrant children is set to permanently close its doors next month.The emergency intake site opened back in May and had the capacity to house as many as 2,500 children.The shelter was one of several operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in response to the influx of unaccompanied minors at the border.