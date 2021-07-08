movie news

Welcome to Casa Madrigal! Watch the new trailer for Disney's 'Encanto'

There's no place like Casa Madrigal! Watch the new trailer for Disney's "Encanto" here.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the new trailer for Disney's 'Encanto'

Welcome to Casa Madrigal! Disney welcomes viewers into the charming world of its newest film, "Encanto," in a trailer released Thursday. Watch it in the player above.

The film's plot centers on Mirabel, a young girl trying to find her place in a family where everybody else has magical powers but her. She and her family, the Madrigals, live in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a place known as Encanto.

Disney teased the film's plot Thursday: "In the film, the magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal - every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope."

"Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more," Stephanie Beatriz, who voices Mirabel, explained in a news release. "She's also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right - something I love and relate to very much."

The film's cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

Lin-Manuel Miranda signed on to write music for the film, which will feature songs in both Spanish and English. The "Hamilton" creator and Broadway superstar also wrote the hit songs for "Moana," and was nominated for an Oscar for the song "How Far I'll Go."

"Encanto" is the latest collaboration from "Zootopia" directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. It will be Walt Disney Animation Studios' 60th animated film.

"Encanto" hits theaters in the United States on November 24, 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station. CNNWire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneyotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Lin-Manuel Miranda will write the music for Disney's 'Encanto'
MOVIE NEWS
Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh team up for 'Black Widow'
Characters go on the worst 'First Date' ever in new crime comedy
Questlove makes directorial debut with 'Summer of Soul'
Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
TOP STORIES
Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom weighs in
Man starts fire atop Boyle Heights church, jumps from roof to roof
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
Fans of 60-year-old Silver Lake bar line up hours ahead of reopening
Bear pulls cyclist out of her tent, kills her in Montana
Slain mother of 8 honored at vigil days after missing son found safe
CA lawmakers approve $60M budget to fund wildlife crossings
Show More
Biden says US. war in Afghanistan will end August 31
Bullet pierces windshield of Redlands fire engine
Shorter working week trials an 'overwhelming success' in Iceland
Mask mandate returns at state Capitol after 9 test positive for COVID
Dirt bike sales way up as people seek outdoor recreation
More TOP STORIES News