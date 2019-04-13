Encino homeowner fires shots to scare off would-be burglars, police say

By and ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Encino homeowner fired a shotgun to scare off suspects in a possible home invasion Thursday night, police said.

Police said three men may have thought the home on the 3400 block of Red Rose Drive was vacant when they smashed into the house shortly after 10 p.m.

According to police, the homeowner pulled out the shotgun from his safe and confronted the three suspects. One was apparently armed.

The homeowner fired off three to four shots before the suspects ran away.

There were no reports of injuries, police said.

The homeowner said there were small children in the home at the time of the incident.

The home invasion comes after a 78-year-old man in North Hills was beaten when he returned to his home to find two men had broken in.

Police said he was beaten up by the two suspects. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for bumps, bruises and a black eye.

Suspects in each robbery are still sought.
