Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified as 35-year-old man; doctor, 2 nurses recovering

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified as 35-year-old man

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A doctor and two nurses are recovering after being stabbed inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon.

The suspect, identified by LAPD as 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani, was arrested and booked for three counts of attempted murder.

He was wheeled out of the scene on a gurney with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds.

The three medical worker victims were taken to nearby trauma centers for treatment.

The weapon used was a 3-to-4-inch knife recovered by police, officials said.

MORE | Doctor and 2 nurses stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center; suspect in custody
EMBED More News Videos

A doctor and two nurses were seriously injured after they were stabbed inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center, according to authorities.



"The whole family, we love her, she's part of our family. And I really hope that she's doing good and that she will be OK," said Pat Koren, a friend of one of the victims. "She came to work today to save lives, not to get stabbed."

Police say that they are familiar with the man responsible for the attack.

Amirsoleymani has prior charges for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest, according to investigators. His motive in Friday's incident is unclear.

Two of the three victims have been treated and released, while the third is in stable, but fair condition.

Amirsoleymani's bail is set at $3 million dollars.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countycrimelos angeles police departmentman injuredwoman injuredhospitalhospitalsstabbinginvestigationinvestigationsworker stabbed
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Navy jet crashes in Mojave, killing pilot, military says
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
$460 million awarded to ex-workers who sued SoCal Edison
'Tiger King' star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges
Shakira confirms split with soccer star Gerard Piqué
Show More
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Gas prices in LA County, OC rise to record highs for 8th straight day
California spends $11 million to promote 'red flag' gun law
Survival story: Fisherman sleepwalks off boat, falls overboard
Former judge killed in his Wisc. home in 'targeted' attack
More TOP STORIES News