Researchers found direct evidence that babies can react to foods in the womb

The scans that were taken show the fetuses reacting and smiling big for carrots. However, they did not like kale.

Researchers in England found the first direct evidence that babies react to taste and smell in the womb. They looked at ultrasound scans of almost 70 pregnant women.

Ultrasound images were taken 20 minutes after the mothers either ate a carrot cube or a kale cube along with water.

The scans that were taken show the fetuses reacting and smiling big for the carrots. The fetuses did not like kale and would pout when their mothers ate it.

Experts say women's diets during pregnancy could influence what foods their kids will like.