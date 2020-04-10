10 fun things to do at home amid Los Angeles' 'safer at home' order

Here is a list of fun things to do in the Los Angeles area while quarantined:
1. Experience museums at home:
Virtual tour of the Grammy Museum: The Grammy Museum is now offering an entirely digital experience on its website, which features new artist public programs, education and virtual exhibits. "While our doors may be closed, our mission is not," said Michael Sticka, President of the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles.
The Broad from home: Even though The Broad museum is temporary closed, that doesn't mean that the art that it houses cannot be appreciated. The museum set up a collection of digital art experiences on its website which includes a look at Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirror Room, poetical works and a family workshop.
Through Google Arts & Culture, you can browse collections from institutions like New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the National Gallery of Art in Washington, the Paul J. Getty Museum in Los Angeles, London's National Gallery and the Acropolis Museum in Athens.
2. Stuck at home science:
Since the California Science Center has shuttered its doors during stay-at-home orders, they have started posting daily live streamed activities for your family to explore. Each week the museum will focus on a different theme designed to bolster your child's science knowledge.
If your dream is to be an astronaut, here's a fun way to get a head start! NASA has a section on its website full of virtual tours of the International Space Station, Hubble Space Telescope mission operations center and other iconic NASA facilities.
Head over to spaceplace.nasa.gov for more space-related ideas for kids from NASA.
3. Listen to celebrity story time:
Parents can use a break from reading and entertaining the family after hours of home schooling. Some celebrities have taken to social media to read children's books, poetry and adult literature during quarantine.
Some of the biggest stars from Disney, ABC, ESPN, Lucasfilm and other parts of the Walt Disney Company are sitting down to read stories to children a daily story.
Make way! 🌊 Settle in to hear “Moana and the Ocean” read by @auliicravalho, voice of Moana. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/TjsIuW1GPO— Disney (@Disney) April 15, 2020
Watch more storytime videos on the Disney Twitter account.
Goodnight with Dolly: Country legend Dolly Parton reads to children at bedtime every Thursday night at 4 p.m. The books Parton selected are from her Imagination Library, which is also a program that donates books to children from the day they are born until their first day of school.
LeVar Burton Reads: The actor known for his role in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Reading Rainbow," started to read on his twitter live stream. Burton reads to children on Mondays at 9 a.m., young adults Wednesdays at 3 p.m., and adults on Fridays at 6 p.m.
Save with Stories: Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to provide fun and educational story time to kids stuck at home. Several celebrities have participating in reading stories on camera, including Jeff Goldblum, America Ferrera, and Tracee Ellis Ross. The videos are posted on the @savewithstories Instagram and Facebook page.
4. Stream a comedy show:
While clubs and bars are shutting down to slow the spread of COVID-19, comedians are taking to the virtual landscape to keep you entertained.
Comedy Quarantine: Some comedians are using Instagram in a nightly weekday showcase called Comedy Quarantine, which aims to support comedians whose sets were canceled due to the virus.
If that doesn't fix your comedy craving, Paul Feig, the creator of "Freaks & Geeks" and director of "Bridesmaids," "A Simple Favor" and "Last Christmas" has been holding a daily cocktail hour on his Instagram called Quarantine Cocktail Time.
5. Watch the newest releases on Disney+
From Frozen 2 to Pixar's Onward, there are hundreds of titles to keep you entertained. Don't have a Disney+ subscription? Sign up for a one-week free trial now.
Walt Disney Animation Studios has created an all-new original animated content series that features Olaf from "Frozen" in 20 unique vignettes. Josh Gad returned to voice Olaf from home and the series was created at home by Hyrum Osmond, the supervising animator of Olaf from the first "Frozen" film.
Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020
See more Olaf shorts on the Disney Animation Twitter account.
6. Free ABC7 printable activities for kids to do at home
We created printable activities for you and your children to do at home. There are coloring pages, a maze, a word search, and more! Simply download and print the sheets and let your creativity flow!
7. At-home activities from National Geographic
If you're looking for educational resources for your family, check out NatGeo@Home's guide to fun activities at home that support independent learning.
National Geographic is encouraging families all over the country to organize neighborhood safaris with their communities. The concept is simple: Kids will make "safari art" inspired by wonders of the wild world, and families will hang their creations so neighbors can enjoy their "safari stop." Get other neighbors involved and embark on your own social distance-friendly family safari!
NatGeo@Home also has coloring pages to print and more inspiration.
Nature webcams and live streams
If you can't get out and about easily and safely in your neighborhood, consider checking out live cameras from the National Park Service showing the sights and sounds of parkland across America. Explore.org also offers dozens of live animal cameras, and the popular Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Southern California can be seen this year via livestream.
Check to see if your favorite zoo is also offering a similar live stream.
8. Virtual wine tastings
Across Northern California's wine country, wineries are offering virtual tasting experiences where you can order a bottle of wine in advance and participate over the internet. Check out this roundup from the New York Times about participating wineries.
9. Learn to draw Disney characters
Star animators from Disney Animation are stepping in front of the camera to share the secrets to sketching your favorite Disney characters.
See more of the "How to Draw" series on the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube account.
10. Fun stuff from Disney parks
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World might be temporarily closed, but you can still experience the magic of your favorite Disney theme park right from your home.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride point-of-view
It's A Small World ride point-of-view
#VoicesFromHome performance by EPCOT's JAMMitors
#VoicesFromHome performance by the Dapper Dans
