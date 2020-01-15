Sneak peek: Star Wars-themed Rise of the Resistance opening at Disneyland

The attraction at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge combines live actors, special effects, droids and motion simulation to immerse guests into a mission for the Resistance.
They start on a transport shuttle and then are captured by a star destroyer and find themselves in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance. They also get to go face-to-face with fan favorite characters from the film franchise, include Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, Poe and Finn.
The opening expands the attractions at the 14-acre addition to Disneyland that opened last year.
Other attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run as well as a collection of unique food shops and merchandise.
More information about the ride, and how to reserve a boarding pass is available here.
We got a first-hand look at Rise of the Resistance before it opens to the public. To see the sneak peek, watch the video above.
