Actor Rib Hillis devotes himself to clean water charity

Rib Hillis got his big break in television on the "General Hospital" spinoff "Port Charles."He's been a working actor ever since. But these days, he's devoting a lot of time to the Thirst Project. This youth-driven charity aims to change lives and save lives - all with clean water."They've raised over $8.8 million that goes to drilling wells and bringing clean water to over 330,000 people worldwide in 13 different countries," said Hillis. "You have 4,100 kids die every day from water-borne diseases. If you bring clean drinking water to these communities, 88 percent, you'll drop the water-borne diseases rate. Ninety percent, you'll drop the child mortality rate. And it's that easy."The Thirst Project is changing lives."They are literally just letting it run through their hands and they're feeling it and tasting it for the first time. It's quite remarkable," said Hillis. "I want to be able to give back and help other people. I've seen firsthand how much it changes things."