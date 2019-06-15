Cast members from 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' reflect on their shows out of this world evolution

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A key member of the team in "Marvel's Agents of Shield" resurfaced this season. Deke Shaw had been missing in action for the first part of season six of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." We've learned he's been making the best of things... exploring the universe."Seeing what makes this world tick," said Jeff Ward, who plays Deke. "That is not the world that I'm from.""That's right," agreed Clark Gregg, who now plays Sarge. "Deke had grown up in the tunnels living like a scavenger and once we got back to the present he wanted to go see the world."As we dive deeper into season six, and the cast is shooting season seven, the stars reflected on how much has changed over the years."For the first few seasons, every scene was with the whole group," said Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy. "It was odd if we had a scene that was separate. Now the story lines are literally on different planets."Things are wildly different for Gregg. The core character he brought from the "Avengers" big screen world, to television, is gone. And now that he's getting to stir things up as Phil Coulson lookalike Sarge, he's having a blast. Gregg told us he's reminded of one of his favorite films, England's 1987 drama "Hope and Glory.""There's a line where the kids go, 'let's smash things,' and it very much feels like Sarge," laughed Gregg. "He's like ok! And it's how I felt, which was very nervous about stepping out of the familiar skin, but boy it's very freeing and I tore off all my old Coulson clothes and into Sarge nakedness, into destruction and mayhem.""Marvel's Agents of Shield" are in action on Friday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.