Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with Hollywood star

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three famous rodents are taking up residence on Hollywood Boulevard.Alvin and The Chipmunks were honored with a star Thursday on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.We first met the squeaky-voiced Chipmunks back in 1958 with their hit song, "Christmas Don't Be Late."Back then, it sold 4.5 million copies in just seven weeks.Alvin, Simon and Theodore have worked in daytime and in primetime television.Of course, they couldn't do it alone.The late Ross Bagdasarian created them.Now Ross Bagdasarian Jr. and his wife Janice Karman keep the gang going, voicing the characters and running the production company behind them."I just want to thank our fans who have stood by The Chipmunks for 60 years," Janice Karman said. "And it's because of you that the characters are alive and thriving."