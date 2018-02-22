ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Atlanta's airport offers 'flights' to Wakanda

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ATLANTA --
"Black Panther" fever has reached new heights at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.


The world's busiest airport tweeted out a picture of a digitally altered gate T3 where the destination was none other that the Kingdom of Wakanda.

If you're wondering why you've never heard of this nation but keep hearing about its wonders with the trending hashtag #WakandaForever, it's because it's a fictional land. It's the home of Prince T'Challa, the Black Panther himself, at the center of Marvel's box office smash hit.

What began as a tweet has given social media a new dream destination and even "Black Panther" stars like Lupita Nyong'o need answers.

Given the film's recent box office success, it should come as no surprise that Atlanta's airport would offer flights to Wakanda -- after all, "Black Panther" was filmed in Georgia. The movie which was shot in various parts of the Atlanta area is said to have generated close to $90 million for the Georgia economy.

Even newly elected Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms couldn't resist reminding everybody why her city would offer a flight to such a special destination, with her own tweet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvel comicsmarvelmovie newsairport newsbuzzworthyfun stuffair travelu.s. & worldtravelsocial media
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News