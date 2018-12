The controversial Christmas song "Baby It's Cold Outside" is back on the air at 96.5 KOIT after thousands of Bay Area listeners demanded its return In this age of #MeToo, some likened the song's lyrics to date rape.After a radio station in Cleveland made the decision to take the song off their playlist, KOIT, a station known for playing non-stop Christmas music during the season, decided to follow suit.The station says what came next was a flood of phone calls, emails and social media posts demanding its return. After conducting a poll on its website, KOIT concluded that the vast majority of its listeners consider the song to be "a valuable part of their holiday tradition," and put it back in rotation."KOIT's listeners have spoken, and the overwhelming message is they do want to hear 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' on our station, as they have throughout the years," said Program Director Brian Figula. "More than seven out of every ten listeners who responded said although some lyrics of the song may reflect a different era and a different sensibility than today, still they love the tradition and history of the song, and want to hear it as part of their holiday season.""At KOIT, we always listen carefully when our listeners take time to comment. In this case, it was very obvious what they wanted us to do," Figula said.A link to their poll can be found here Here are the complete lyrics written by Frank Loesser in 1944: