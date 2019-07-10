disney

Beyonce drops 'Spirit,' new 'Lion King' song, as film premieres

As if there weren't already enough reasons to get excited for the new "The Lion King" movie, now we have new Beyonce music to go with it.

Just as Queen Bey ruled at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday night, she also dropped a new song called "Spirit," which will be on the soundtrack.


Beyonce will voice Nala in the new live-action take on the '90s animated classic alongside Donald Glover's Simba. We already got to hear her take on "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" when that audio was released last month.

The all-star cast will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and John Oliver as Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON 'THE LIONG KING'

The Lion King's Rafiki helps family with gender reveal at Disney World

'Lion King' tickets go on sale on 25th anniversary of original animated classic

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN

Watch Beyonce talking as Nala for first time in new 'Lion King' clip

THE LATEST DISNEY NEWS

Disney's Freeform claps back against critics of 'Little Mermaid' casting

New 'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first look at live-action remake

Halle Bailey joins Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid' cast as Ariel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncedisneymovie newsthe lion kingmusic newsu.s. & world
DISNEY
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
'The Lion King' holds world premiere in Hollywood
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
Cameron Boyce's grandmother calls him 'a shining star in the sky'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for toddler last seen in San Luis Obispo County
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at NoHo apartment building
Soccer player's dog returned after alleged Hollywood Hills break-in
Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting
VIDEO: CHP officer stuns man in middle of 215 Freeway
L.A. community searching for young mother's killer
Show More
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
O.C. standoff suspect accused of pistol-whipping delivery man
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Authorities investigating possible earthquake-related death in Nevada
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
More TOP STORIES News