disney

'Lion King' tickets go on sale on 25th anniversary of original animated classic

Just as the original animated film "The Lion King" celebrates its 25th anniversary, tickets are on sale for the new version of the film out this summer.


The film has an all-star cast behind it: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will voice Nala, Donald Glover will voice Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar and John Oliver will voice Zazu. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Over the weekend, Disney released an extended spot featuring a preview of the iconic song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?"

The original "The Lion King" was released on June 24, 1994. It is among the top 25 films of all time at the U.S. box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Praise for the film extended far beyond the box office. In a year when there was no Oscar for Best Animated Film, "The Lion King" received four nominations. It won two, one for Best Original Score and one for Best Original Song (for "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?").

Tickets for the 2019 re-imagining are now on sale from Fandango, AMC and more.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON DISNEY AND PIXAR FILMS

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN

'Lion King' Monopoly game: New edition features musical Pride Rock card holder, character tokens and more

Watch Beyonce talking as Nala for first time in new 'Lion King' clip

Meet the new characters in Pixar's 'Toy Story 4'

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncedisneymovie newsmusic news
DISNEY
Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel drops new trailer
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
'Mulan' trailer: Disney drops first look at live-action remake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News