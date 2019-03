BTS adding more shows to sold-out tour, including 1 at Rose Bowl

EMBED >More News Videos The popular South Korean boy band BTS is now the first Korean group to make it to No. 1 on the "Billboard" top 200.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Korean group BTS has added more shows to their sold-out tour, including an additional performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium in May.After fans quickly snatched up all tickets for the tour, the band said it was adding one more show in London, Paris, New Jersey, Chicago and at the Rose Bowl.BTS will perform at the Rose Bowl on May 5 after an initial show on May 4.New tickets for the band's upcoming "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour go on sale Friday.For more information on tour dates,