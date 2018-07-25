HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital following a medical emergency at her home in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday afternoon, sources tell ABC News.
The Los Angeles Fire Department received a medical call from a home along Laurel View Drive in Hollywood Hills on Tuesday shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Fire officials confirmed that a 25-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital. Police and fire officials have yet to confirm the identity of that woman.
But multiple sources told ABC News that Lovato is being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," Lovato's representative said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Lovato has been outspoken about her battles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.
In March, the singer retweeted a post of an interview she gave, during which she said she was six years sober.
In May, she tweeted that new music and lyrics would reveal the truth.
I’m just gonna let my lyrics say it all... new music coming very soon— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 29, 2018
Just last month, Lovato released a new song called "Sober," which includes lyrics indicating she was not sober anymore.
According to Lovato's website, upcoming tour dates have been rescheduled. The singer's publicists have not responded to Eyewitness News' requests for comment.
Fellow musicians and celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley and Ellen DeGeneres began taking to Twitter, showing an outpouring of support for Lovato.
i love u @ddlovato— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018
My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018