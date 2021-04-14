disney

Disney updates dress code for theme park employees to allow visible tattoos, 'gender-inclusive' hairstyles

A fifth key, inclusion, has also been added to Disney's longstanding tradition of guest service.
Here's what rides, restaurants will be open when Disneyland reopens

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- When the Disneyland resort reopens on April 30, guests will see some changes aimed at making everyone, including employees, feel more welcomed and appreciated for their unique life experiences and culture.

Disney has had a longstanding tradition of guest service with the Four Keys that include Safety, Courtesy, Show, and Efficiency.

When Disney employees were asked by the company about how to better cultivate a culture of belonging, they suggested a fifth key: Inclusion.

Disney is bringing the spirit of the inclusion key to life with the reimagination of attractions like the Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain, which will become adventures with Princess Tiana.

RELATED | Disney to transform Splash Mountain to "The Princess and the Frog" theme at California, Florida parks
The Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland Resort in Southern California and the Magic Kingdom park in Florida will be reimagined to align with "The Princess and the Frog" film, Disney officials announced Thursday.



One of the biggest changes with the introduction of the fifth key is the updated policies that guide how employees look at work.

According to Disney Parks Blog, theme park employees will be allowed to dress in a manner that better expresses their cultures and individuality. This includes allowing gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, costume choices and appropriate, visible tattoos.

RELATED | What attractions, restaurants people can visit when Disneyland reopens April 30
Here's what will be open at Disneyland and California Adventure when the parks reopen April 30.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

