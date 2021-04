ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland is preparing to welcome visitors back for the first time in a year.To mark the occasion, Disneyland lit up Sleeping Beauty's castle as a symbol of hope and a show of gratitude to fans.The park reopens Friday, April 30 to guests who already have tickets and reservations, with plenty of COVID-19 protocols in place to keep everyone safe.The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.