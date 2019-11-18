Arts & Entertainment

Sibling duo Donny and Marie Osmond close curtain on 11-year Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- After 11 years, Donny and Marie Osmond's Las Vegas residency came to an end over the weekend with a sold-out crowd and a standing ovation.

The musical duo's stay at the Flamingo hotel on the Strip initially began as a six-week engagement. But, it quickly gained steam and was so well received that it was extended again and again for years.

As the curtain fell for the final time, the siblings tearfully embraced as they were sent off in style by a crowd of thousands.
