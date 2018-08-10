ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Group places dozens of fake Donald Trump stars around Hollywood Walk of Fame

A group named The Faction installed dozens of Donald Trump stars around the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A group named The Faction installed dozens of Donald Trump stars around the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The barrage of fake stars comes after the West Hollywood City Council voted in favor on a measure to request the permanent removal of the president's star. The council sent a letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who makes the decisions on stars, to remove the piece.

The fake stars were made with vinyl stickers and placed over empty spots on the Walk of Fame.

Trump's real star, which was placed in 2007, was vandalized several times with the most recent being a man using a pickax to destroy it in late July.
