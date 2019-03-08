hollywood wrap

'For the People' returns for 2nd season with new twists

EMBED <>More Videos

Charles Michael Davis and Britt Robertson, two of the stars in the ABC legal drama "For the People," say the show's second season ups the ante.

The ABC legal drama, "For The People," has returned for its second season.

And two of the show's stars, Charles Michael Davis and Britt Robertson, say when it comes to what you'll see, the word "more" seems appropriate.

"You're always going to get more," Robertson said. "We have to up that ante every time. And we gotta keep those stakes high."

The young lawyers from "For The People" are back working on high-profile and high stakes federal cases.

And, as is now the custom with this show, you never know what's on the way.

Davis joins the show in a powerful new role.

"I get some fun lines to say and you'll see in the first episode, one of my favorite little monologues with Britt's character," Davis said.

One storyline this season deals with a familiar legal issue and in the process, reveals a nurturing side to the stern clerk of court, played by Anna Deavere Smith.

"She has an incredible episode in episode 2, when they're dealing with immigration and deportation," Robertson said. "You really get to see a different side of her character that's compassionate and warm and it truly breaks your heart when you see this episode."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabchollywood wrap
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Samuel L. Jackson talks de-aging in 'Captain Marvel'
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
An original prop shark from 'Jaws' gets a new lease on life
TOP STORIES
4th person sentenced in 2014 beating death of USC grad student
Chase comes to crashing end in South LA; suspect in custody
Light snow blankets parts of 5 Freeway over Grapevine
Video released of suspect in Silver Lake shooting
Legislature's legal bills for misconduct investigations: $1.8M
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Show More
Eyewitness This: 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' exclusive video, Steph Curry's girl power shoes, teacher's fine print win
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Azusa PD investigating dead newborn found in dumpster
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
More TOP STORIES News