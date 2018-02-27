OSCARS

Gary Oldman talks transformation into Winston Churchill for Oscar-nominated role

Gary Oldman spent three-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair every day to transform himself into Winston Churchill. (KABC)

By
Gary Oldman spent three-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair every day to transform himself into Winston Churchill for the film "Darkest Hour."

He also researched how Churchill spoke and moved. "You know what it is? It's homework. I mean, you know, obviously there's a bit of talent thrown in," Oldman said. "But it's hard work. I worked very hard on him."

Oldman said the Churchill family has embraced the film and his portrayal.

This will be his second time to the Oscars as a nominee. He was first up for best actor for the 2011 film, "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy." This time, Oldman is a heavy favorite.

That means he may have to take the Oscars stage to give a speech that the world will be watching.

"I do get anxiety and nerves being up there as myself, but I am truly gobsmacked and humbled. It's a moment in the sun," said Oldman.

Now, after so many months of being in that glare, Oldman is ready for the next chapter of his career.

"He's good company, but maybe I'm ready to put him to rest and move on and do something else," Oldman said.
entertainment Oscars entertainment movies
