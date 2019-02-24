OSCARS

Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold dress at Oscars 2019

Actor Glenn Close looked beautiful in gold from head to toe on the Oscars red carpet. This year, the 71-year-old has earned her seventh Academy Award nomination for "The Wife."

LOS ANGELES --
On Hollywood's biggest night, Glenn Close might just shine the brightest.

The Best Actress nominee left many spellbound on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a shimmering gold Carolina Herrera gown.

Close said the custom hand-embroidered gown is adorn in four million beads and weighs an incredible 40 pounds.

The seven-time Oscar nominee hopes to take home a statue in the competitive category for her role in "The Wife."

She was last nominated for Best Actress in 2011 for her work in "Albert Nobbs."

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
