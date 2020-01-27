Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute performance

Lizzo kicked off her Grammys performance, the first of the evening, by dedicating her rendition of "Truth Hurts" to Bryant: "Tonight is for Kobe. I'm crying because I love you."
Host Alicia Keys then took the stage, telling the audience at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles: "We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit. They're in our hearts. They're in our prayers. They're in this building and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you."
"We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this...so we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now," she continued before welcoming Boyz II Men to the stage for a performance of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."
Before the telecast kicked off, the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.
Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the ceremony where dozens of Grammys are handed out before the main show, telling attendees, "As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today."
"Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence," Mason said.
Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant's death and his influence.
Blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb' Mo' called Bryant's death "a huge loss."
"He's just a huge role model," Keb' Mo' said.
British artist Labrinth said: "It was insane news to hear this morning. He's been part of my life for a very long time. ... I couldn't believe it."
Sibley Scoles arrived on the red carpet with the numbers 24 and 8 on her arm in Bryant's honor.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.