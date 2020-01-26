helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant among 5 dead after helicopter crashes, sparks brush fire in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash in Calabasas killed all five people on board, a representative from the Lakers confirmed to Eyewitness News.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

Bryant's daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, was also reportedly one of the passengers on board the aircraft, according to an ESPN source. They were on their way to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent.

The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire on Sunday in Southern California.



Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant gives his Oscars acceptance speech for Best Animated Short.



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a written statement, calling Bryant a "giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere."

"He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes."

