Kobe Bryant among 5 dead after helicopter crashes, sparks brush fire in Calabasas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5880486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire on Sunday in Southern California.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3175256" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Basketball legend Kobe Bryant gives his Oscars acceptance speech for Best Animated Short.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash in Calabasas killed all five people on board, a representative from the Lakers confirmed to Eyewitness News.A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.Bryant's daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, was also reportedly one of the passengers on board the aircraft, according to an ESPN source. They were on their way to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent.The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships.Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a written statement, calling Bryant a "giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere.""He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes."