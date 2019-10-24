Arts & Entertainment

Harry Connick Jr. sees star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Versatile musician and actor Harry Connick Jr. saw his star unveiled along Hollywood Boulevard. Over his career, Connick has sold more than 30 million albums, had 13 number one jazz albums, and won three Grammys and two Emmys.

As for the placement of the star, it's right by one of his musical heroes: Cole Porter.

"This is a really big deal for me, you have no idea what it means to be placed for eternity next to Cole Porter," said Connick. "This is something I take very, very seriously. Entertainment to me is like a religion. These people behind the barricade are the specific reason I do what I do. You mean so much to me folks and I think you probably know that."

Connick's longtime friend Renee Zellweger helped with the unveiling ceremony.

"I smile to know that folks will wander down this walk for generations looking at the names, and look at you as one of the great performers of our time," said Zellweger. "And as a good benevolent man who gave as much of his infinitely substantive heart as his equally matched talent. You are an original."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Canyon Country fire erupts to 3,700 acres
Castaic fire damages 2 homes, threatens multiple others
Brush fire erupts in Sepulveda Basin
Brush fire erupts in hills of Eagle Rock next to high school
Old Water Fire prompts mandatory San Bernardino evacuations
Old Water Fire evacuations, school and road closures
19K SCE customers without power amid wildfire threat
Show More
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
New locations linked to latest Measles case in LA County
Ventura County woman charged with sexually assaulting 2 teenagers
Probe expands in truck deaths, all 39 victims are from China
Santa Ana winds to intensify throughout Thursday across SoCal
More TOP STORIES News