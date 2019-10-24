Harry Connick Jr. sees star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Versatile musician and actor Harry Connick Jr. saw his star unveiled along Hollywood Boulevard. Over his career, Connick has sold more than 30 million albums, had 13 number one jazz albums, and won three Grammys and two Emmys.As for the placement of the star, it's right by one of his musical heroes: Cole Porter."This is a really big deal for me, you have no idea what it means to be placed for eternity next to Cole Porter," said Connick. "This is something I take very, very seriously. Entertainment to me is like a religion. These people behind the barricade are the specific reason I do what I do. You mean so much to me folks and I think you probably know that."Connick's longtime friend Renee Zellweger helped with the unveiling ceremony."I smile to know that folks will wander down this walk for generations looking at the names, and look at you as one of the great performers of our time," said Zellweger. "And as a good benevolent man who gave as much of his infinitely substantive heart as his equally matched talent. You are an original."