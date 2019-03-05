Arts & Entertainment

Hello Kitty is making her big movie debut

A Hello Kitty balloon is seen on 59th Street during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.

NEW YORK -- Hello Kitty might not have a mouth but she's got a movie deal.

Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema announced Tuesday that it has acquired film rights to Hello Kitty from the Japanese corporation Sanrio. The 45-year-old iconic feline has never been turned into a movie despite its merchandising ubiquity.

MORE: Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens its doors in Irvine
EMBED More News Videos

Before the sun was up, Hello Kitty fans were in line waiting for the new Hello Kitty Grand Cafe to open its doors in Irvine.


New Line said it will quickly begin work on a script to put a film into production. Sanrio also granted film rights to other characters including Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.

Warner Bros. has had success with toy adaptations before, including "The Lego Movie." That film's sequel, however, has underperformed at the box office since opening last month.

Hello Kitty presents potentially steeper challengers, though. She doesn't talk or, for the most part, change facial expressions.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Another horse dies at Santa Anita Park, raising death toll to 21
Girl's body found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old's apparent suicide on campus prompts 2 OC schools to close
SoCal weather: Storm to bring rain starting Tuesday
Burn areas in Santa Barbara, Ventura counties brace for storm
1 detained after strong-arm robbery at Van Nuys In-N-Out
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Show More
Woman in custody after minivan chase ends with PIT maneuver
California won't charge police in Stephon Clark killing
Assault suspect arrested after high-speed chase
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Forbes: Kylie Jenner is youngest self-made billionaire
More TOP STORIES News