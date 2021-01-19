'It's the most I've ever felt like Spider-Man:' Tom Holland gives first look at new ride at Disney California Adventure

Tom Holland is giving fans a first look at Disneyland Resort's new ride, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. The ride will open as part of the Avengers Campus sometime this year.
"For me, personally, it's the most I've ever felt like Spider-Man," Holland said of the ride.
The Web Slingers ride will begin with Peter Parker giving a presentation of a new piece of technology: the WEB Slinger vehicle. Holland says what the Disney Imagineers have created is pretty spectacular.
"When I first joined playing Spider-Man, I went to Avengers Headquarters and it was just a bunch of green screens," said Holland. "So the fact that there's going to be a legit place where people can go and visit is pretty awesome."
RELATED | Disney Parks provides update on Avengers Campus, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station