ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Incredibles 2' star Sophia Bush on her love for the animated franchise

EMBED </>More Videos

Sophia Bush is a big fan of the original "Incredibles" and is now the new voice of the budding superhero, Voyd, in the sequel. (KABC)

By
Sophia Bush is a big fan of Pixar movies, but has the most love for the original "Incredibles" released in 2004.

Fourteen years after the first "Incredibles" was released, Bush is the new voice of the budding superhero, Voyd, in the franchise's sequel, "Incredibles 2."

"To have 'The Incredibles' be my favorite of all those wonderful movies, and then to be asked to be in the sequel, and have this great opportunity to play this little supporting role to Holly Hunter's Elastigirl is really a dream come true," Bush said.

Bush calls the experience surreal. She voices the character, Karen, whose superhero name is Voyd.

"She looks like a cool, strong, young girl, who's really figuring out her identity," Bush said. "It all coincides with the way the world is examining how we treat women in society, in the workplace, and it is very perfect."

"Incredibles 2" is in theaters now and is rated PG.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneypixarmovie sequelsmoviesentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Becca gives out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette'
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section with twins
Charlotte Rae, 'Facts of Life' star, dies at 92
Demi Lovato releases statement after medical emergency
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News