LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jack Black delighted a group of graduates when he stopped to pose with them for a photo at the Griffith Observatory.The "School of Rock" actor took a knee with the students while visiting the L.A. landmark on May 31.He directed the graduates to squeeze in for the picture."Half dome me, bro. Get in tight," the actor told the students.What a thrill for those kids!