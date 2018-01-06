ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86

Jerry Van Dyke appears on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Dec. 1, 1964. (CBS via Getty Images)

By ABC7.com staff
Longtime comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke has died. He was 86 years old.

The younger brother of famed actor Dick Van Dyke, Jerry made his own name in comedy, most notably as one of the stars of TV's "Coach."

Co-star Craig T. Nelson released a statement to Eyewitness News, saying he is incredibly sad to hear of his passing.



"He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on "Coach." It is just devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the family."

Jerry's manager, John Castonia, confirmed he died Friday at his ranch in Hot Spring County, Arkansas. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, was by his side. A cause of death was not immediately known.

He earned four Emmy nominations playing assistant coach Luther Van Dam on "Coach." Until that show came along in 1989, Van Dyke was best known to critics as the guy who had starred in one of television's more improbable sitcoms, 1965's "My Mother the Car."

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
