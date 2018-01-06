Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86

UPDATE: Hearing from "Coach" star Craig T. Nelson on the passing of Jerry Van Dyke: "I am incredibly sad to hear of Jerry's passing. He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on 'Coach.' It is just devastating news." His thoughts are w/the family. pic.twitter.com/VLBwsJutRL — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) January 6, 2018

Longtime comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke has died. He was 86 years old.The younger brother of famed actor Dick Van Dyke, Jerry made his own name in comedy, most notably as one of the stars of TV's "Coach."Co-star Craig T. Nelson released a statement to Eyewitness News, saying he is incredibly sad to hear of his passing."He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on "Coach." It is just devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the family."Jerry's manager, John Castonia, confirmed he died Friday at his ranch in Hot Spring County, Arkansas. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, was by his side. A cause of death was not immediately known.He earned four Emmy nominations playing assistant coach Luther Van Dam on "Coach." Until that show came along in 1989, Van Dyke was best known to critics as the guy who had starred in one of television's more improbable sitcoms, 1965's "My Mother the Car."