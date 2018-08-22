Actor Jimmy Bennett spoke out for the first time since he made allegations of sexual assault against actress Asia Argento.On Wednesday, a stunning picture posted by TMZ showing Argento and Bennett in bed together surfaced.In the photo, their heads touch as they lay on a pillow with their shirts apparently off. TMZ did not say where the photo came from.In court documents, Bennett alleges Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17 years old. He is now 22.His attorney released a statement to the New York Times."I have not made a public statement in the past days and hours because I was ashamed and afraid to be part of the public narrative," it said, in part. "I was underage when the event took place, and I tried to seek justice in a way that made sense to me at the time."The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it is looking into the allegations and wants to speak with Bennett. No police report was filed at the time.On Tuesday, Argento denied having a sexual relationship with Bennett. A $380,000 payment was made to him to settle the matter, but Argento said that was made by her then-boyfriend celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.The payment was made after Bennett threatened to sue for $3.5 million.