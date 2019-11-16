Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West performs in Houston jail with his Sunday Service choir

HOUSTON -- Kanye West is already in Houston before his Lakewood Church visit, and one of his stops on Friday is jail.

The rap icon-turned-gospel musician visited inmates at the Harris County Jail, the county's sheriff's office said.

West and a choir performed for the inmates.


The "Jesus Walks" rapper is scheduled to meet with Pastor Joel Osteen and his Lakewood Church congregation on Sunday.


West is expected to appear for the Lakewood service at 11 a.m. for a conversation. Later that night at 7 p.m., West is holding his "Sunday Service" performance inside the church.

An e-ticket obtained through ticketmaster.com is required to be inside during West's appearances.

Kanye West vowed his performance was a "mission, not a show" inside Harris Co. jail. His performance was captured on the county sheriff's office YouTube.

