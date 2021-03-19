Arts & Entertainment

Legoland announces plan for phased reopening starting April 1

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) -- Legoland California Resort on Thursday announced it will begin reopening on April 1, marking the third Southern California amusement park this week to announce plans to reopen in April.

The family-friendly amusement park featuring the famous building blocks will offer "Park Preview Days'' with access to select rides and attractions starting April 1. The park will then officially reopen on April 15.

For the month of April, priority access will be offered to hotel guests, pass holders and existing ticket holders impacted by the park's closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The "Park Preview Days'' will offer access to rides including the Driving School, Lego Technic Coaster, Fairy Tale Brook and Coastersaurus.

All rides, shows and attractions will be available starting April 15, including the Sea Life Aquarium and Lego Chima Water Park.

Disneyland, California Adventure Park to reopen April 30, Disney announces
After a yearlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity on April 30, Disney announced Wednesday.


Guests are required to purchase tickets and make hotel bookings in advance online in order to reserve access for a visit. Reservation information and the park's updated health and safety protocols can be found at www.legoland.com/california.

"It's been a long and challenging year for all of us and we are extremely excited to be able to start reopening our resort not only to our guests so they can build family memories, but for our staff who have been patiently waiting to return to work,'' said Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks.
