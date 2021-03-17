Disneyland, California Adventure Park to reopen April 30, Disney announces

"You'll soon be welcomed back to enjoy unforgettable attractions, see beloved Disney friends, shop for the latest merchandise, savor the world-famous food and drinks, capture fun photos and cherish special magical moments," a statement on the official Disney Parks Blog said.
Earlier this month, after California health officials said certain outdoor activities could resume with restrictions as early as April 1, Walt Disney Co. Bob Chapek had said the company was planning to welcome back visitors to the Anaheim theme parks in late April.
"We're ready to make magic all over again," Chapek said Wednesday in an interview with ABC7. "We're certainly going to be operating with capacity constraints, but at the same time it's going to be that Disney experience that everyone has come to expect."
Health officials' loosening of coronavirus restrictions was prompted by improving COVID-19 trends across the state.
"We're excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place, Ken Potrock," president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. The previously furloughed employees will be retrained to be able to operate according to California's new requirements.
Under the state's new guidelines, theme parks may open at 15% capacity when their respective counties enter the state's red tier designation, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services said on March 9.
The limited reopening would not include indoor rides, Ghaly said, and theme parks initially would only be open to California residents.
All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation. Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately.
Under the new guidelines, there will be both a building capacity limitation and a time limitation. A ride that takes place indoors or goes into a building for a brief period of time may open if it meets both of these requirements.
Indoor dining will continue to be banned for the time being.
'A Touch of Disney' experience coming to Disney California Adventure Park
