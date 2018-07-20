LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One year after the death of the Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, events are expected to be held Friday in cities around the world, including Santa Monica.
Bennington, 41, was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20, 2017. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.
The Santa Monica memorial is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Crescent Bay Point Park, located at 2000 Ocean Avenue.
"No photo is the right photo, no words are the right words," Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photo of a cassette tape labeled "XERO -- Rough Mixes." "I've spent the morning revisiting old memories and reading your posts about Chester. Thank you all for honoring his insane talent, unstoppable passion, and huge heart today."
The post included the hashtag "#MakeChesterProud."