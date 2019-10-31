Arts & Entertainment

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' stuns with yet another elaborate Halloween show

NEW YORK -- It's become a Halloween tradition at "Live with Kelly and Ryan" -- each year the costumes of the audience who come to see the show seem to get more elaborate and the costume changes of the hosts become more numerous.

In 2017, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest switched identities and came out as each other. Last year, they stepped into a way, way back machine to recall old TV shows.

Wednesday morning on "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever (Viral Edition)" they started the show dressed up as cowboys. After returning from a break they dressed up as the "Baby Shark" family.

To call the preparations "elaborate" to pull off this show would be an understatement. Ripa says she is, "really sort of astounded at what we come up with and how, you know, how much planning it takes."

As in previous years, the audience arrived in costume.

RELATED: Tricks and treats for 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' and their EPIC Halloween show

EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has the latest on the 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween show.



"These two," said Executive Producer Michael Gelman pointing to the hosts, "are willing to do almost anything. There's a lot of hemming and hawing, and I don't know, and in the end, they do it."

In part that's because the two friends are so comfortable with each other, and even Gelman gets into the act. There's a method to this madness: the annual episode always boosts ratings.

"Every year we go so crazy and so big," Gelman said. "That you want it to be better the next year, but it's hard to keep topping ourselves."

For the first time this year, entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon's alter-ego, cranky critic Randy Kenyon, made an appearance on the Halloween show. Randy previewed the movie "Cats" and all of it's many, many sequels like, bats, rats, and gnats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthalloweenlive kelly and ryanabcu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino blaze prompts evacuations, damages homes - LIVE
Jurupa Valley brush fire prompts evacuations, damages structures
Extreme red-flag conditions to last through Thursday in SoCal
LAX ride-share ban: Travelers livid after getting stuck for in shuttle
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
Show More
Fire rips through South LA pallet yard
Residents allowed to return after brush fire breaks out in Fullerton
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,648 acres in red flag conditions
LAUSD sues Juul Labs
Yogurt, high fiber diet can lower lung cancer risk, study says
More TOP STORIES News