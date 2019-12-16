New cast of bachelorettes announced ahead of 'The Bachelor' season 24



Alayah, 24, Miss Texas 2019 from San Antonio, TX

Alexa, 27, an esthetician from Chicago, IL

Avonlea, 27, a cattle rancher from Fort Worth, TX

Courtney, 26, a cosmetologist from Venice, FL

Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano, TX

Eunice, 23, a flight attendant from Chicago, IL

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Jade, 26, a flight attendant from Mesa, AZ

Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston, TX

Jenna, 22, a nursing student from New Lenox, IL

Katrina, 28, a pro sports dancer from Chicago, IL

Kelley, 27, an attorney from Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23, a nanny from Kennesaw, GA

Kylie, 26, an entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, CA

Lauren, 26, a marketing executive from Glendale, CA

Lexi, 26, a marketing coordinator from New York, NY

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Maurissa, 23, a patient care coordinator from Atlanta, GA

Megan, 26, a flight attendant from San Francisco, CA

Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Natasha, 31, an event planner from New York, NY

Payton, 23, a business development representative from Wellesley, MA

Sarah, 24, a medical radiographer from Knoxville, TN

Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston, TX

Shiann, 27, an administrative assistant from Las Vegas, NV

Sydney, 24, a retail marketing manager from Birmingham, AL

Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY

Victoria F., 25, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Victoria P., 27, a nurse from Alexandria, LA

"Bachelor" fans, start your engines: Season 24 is just weeks away, and we now know who will be competing to win airline pilot Peter Weber's heart.ABC announced the season's 30 contestants Monday but said that only 22 of them make it through the first episode. Scroll down to see the full list of contestants and their hometowns.Here's how the network teased the new season in a press release: "Romantic and adventurous dates will test the women's perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. A star-studded runway walk-off pits eight fashionable ladies strutting their stuff for Revolve, with celebrity judges Carson Kressley, the original "Queer Eye" fashion expert, and television personality and legendary model Janice Dickinson deciding who wore and walked it the best. Fan-favorite Demi Burnett surprises some of the women with an 'extreme pillow fight,' with Chris Harrison and Bachelor franchise regular Fred Willard doing the play-by-play honors. Country star Chase Rice performs for Peter and one lucky woman, but this special date has a real twist!"ABC also revealed that the new season will take Peter and the contestants "to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru and beyond."