Rachel Nance reveals how she knew Bachelor Joey wasn't the one

NEW YORK -- This week on "Playing the Field," Rachel Nance joined the podcast. She spoke to Ryan, Jen, and Gina about her time dating Joey on "The Bachelor." Also, she dove into what she and her family thought about her time on the show, and when she knew it wasn't going to be her in the end. Plus, is she dating? Rachel talks about her dating life and what's next for her. Could we see her on "Bachelor" programming in the future?

Later, we talk about the latest happenings in Bachelor Nation. Kaity and Zach set the date for their wedding, Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo break up, plus the continued fallout from "The Golden Bachelor" divorce and speculation on casting for "The Golden Bachelorette."

Follow us now and never miss an episode.

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here