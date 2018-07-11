Niecy Nash receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Niecy Nash joined the ranks of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees on Wednesday as she was presented with her own star."I am very, very grateful for this moment. I love my fans," Nash said at her ceremony. "I love all of you who have shown up, but I am warning you now, this star right here is just the beginning, not the ending."Nash, who stars in the TNT show "Claws," received her star on Hollywood Boulevard in the television category.The star for Nash is something she'd dreamed about since she first visited the Walk of Fame from Compton when she was 9 years old.Actor Ed Asner happened to be there and Nash informed him then that she'd also be getting a star one day, just like him."And he walked away, and I was yelling, 'Remember my name,'" Nash said.Asner did remember. He showed up at the ceremony to celebrate with her.Producer Ryan Murphy and Cedric the Entertainer were also in attendance during the ceremony."She not only deserves a star on the Walk of Fame, she deserves a star on the walk of life," Cedric the Entertainer said. "Niecy is, she really is, all things.""She is literally a breath of fresh air in this world," Murphy said.For Nash, it all started the first time she saw the entertainer Lola Falana on television."And in that moment, I felt like God stamped on the canvas of my imagination my destiny," Nash said. "I looked at my grandmother and I said, 'I want to do that. I want to be black, fabulous and on TV.' And I am that."The SoCal native has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys and won a Daytime Emmy as the producer and host of "Clean House."Nash's credits include "Reno 911!," "Getting On," "The Soul Man," "Dancing with the Stars" and "Scream Queens."