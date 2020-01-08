award shows

Oscars host 2020: No host for second year in a row, Academy announces

Oscar statutes are shown in this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars will go host-less for the second year in a row, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

In a tweet, the Academy promised stars, performances and surprises -- but no host.



ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said the Feb. 9 telecast will focus on what worked last year: "huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power."

"We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations," Burke told a TV critics meeting Tuesday, "and a number of elements have come together that convinced us we'll have a very entertaining show."

Last year, when the show also didn't have a single host, producers called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time usually occupied by a traditional host. The telecast also went without a host in 1989.

Don't miss the 92nd Oscars on Sunday, February 9, on ABC. Join us on the morning of Monday, January 13, for Oscars nominations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
