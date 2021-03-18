No screaming on California roller coasters, state guidelines say

The state's Attractions and Parks Association is recommending that park officials encourage riders to "mitigate the effects of shouting" on roller coasters and thrill rides to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under the association's "responsible reopening plan" that was released in September, park officials can do so by requiring face masks and modifying the seating on rides.
Reopening guidelines call for businesses to limit activities such as singing and shouting, which are known to increase the risk of spreading virus.
Earlier this month, state officials announced theme parks, sports games and outdoor events could resume at limit capacity beginning April 1, provided the county the park resides in has reached the red tier in the state's reopening criteria.
After a yearlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity on April 30, Disney announced Wednesday.
Disneyland, California Adventure Park to reopen April 30, Disney announces
Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday announced plans to reopen the Valencia theme park to members and passholders at limited capacity on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.