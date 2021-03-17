Reopening California

Disneyland, California Adventure Park to reopen April 30, Disney announces

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- After a yearlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity on April 30, Disney announced Wednesday.

"You'll soon be welcomed back to enjoy unforgettable attractions, see beloved Disney friends, shop for the latest merchandise, savor the world-famous food and drinks, capture fun photos and cherish special magical moments," a statement on the official Disney Parks Blog said.

Earlier this month, after California health officials said certain outdoor activities could resume with restrictions as early as April 1, the Walt Disney Co. Bob Chapek had said the company was planning to welcome back visitors to the Anaheim them parks in late April.

The loosening of those restrictions was prompted by improving COVID-19 trends across the state.

"This includes recalling more than 10,000 furloughed Cast and retraining them to be able to operate according to the State of California's new requirements. I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far, our Cast Members are excited to get back to work. And this is also good news for the Anaheim community, which depends on Disneyland for jobs and business generated by visitors," he said Tuesday.
California will allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, on April 1, health officials announced.


Under the state's new guidelines, theme parks may open at 15% capacity when their respective counties enter the state's red tier designation, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services said on March 9.

The limited reopening would not include indoor rides, Ghaly said, and theme parks initially would only be open to California residents.

Under the new guidelines, there will be both a building capacity limitation and a time limitation. A ride that takes place indoors or goes into a building for a brief period of time may open if it meets both of these requirements.

Indoor dining will continue to be banned for the time being.

The limited-capacity ticketed event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort as well as unique photo locations around the park



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
