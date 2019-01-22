OSCARS

Oscar nominations 2019 snubs and surprises: Bradley Cooper shut out of directing, Netflix's 'Roma' and 'Buster Scruggs' score big

(BeautifulBoyMovie/Facebook|BalladOfBuster/Facebook|Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LA Blake
Oscars nominations were announced on Tuesday, and it was a good morning to be a black-and-white foreign language film. Mexico's Roma got even more nominations than expected, as did Poland's Cold War. Among the underperformers were the Lady Gaga-led reboot of A Star Is Born, which did not garner a nomination for new director Bradley Cooper.

Here's a look at some of the nominations that didn't quite align with what experts were predicting.

SNUBS

Bradley Cooper for Best Director for A Star Is Born:

Though this was the fourth version of the story of an unknown star on the rise and her relationship with a famed man dealing with addiction, this film was praised for its fresh take. Cooper took ownership of the reboot, playing the starring role of Jackson Maine, co-writing the script and directing and producing. The film was considered a frontrunner, or at least a strong contender, in each of those categories. Though he did get nominatons for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture, Cooper was left out of the Best Director race.

Timothee Chalamet for Best Supporting Actor in Beautiful Boy:

The story of how drug addiction affects the relationship of real-life father-son duo Nic and David Sheff, played by Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell, got plenty of early praise. As Oscar buzz for the film itself dwindled, Chalamet held on as a likely nominee, picking up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The 23-year-old did not manage to pick up his second Oscar nomination, however.

Won't You Be My Neighbor? for Best Documentary:

By the standards of its genre, the feel-good Mr. Rogers documentary was nothing short of a summer box office hit. After breaking into the top 100 films of 2018 with $22 million, the film was considered a frontrunner in the Best Documentary category. Though the Academy chose to recognize another popular biopic, RBG, about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fans of the Fred Rogers film weren't so lucky.

SURPRISES

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs with three nomiations:


From the brothers who brought you Fargo and No Country For Old Men comes a somewhat bleak and decidely irrerevant look at the Wild West. The Coen brothers' anthology film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, which is distributed by Netflix, tells six separate stories about different aspects of life back then. The film did earn praise for several aspects -- its wide-ranging music, witty script, solid cast and sharp cinematography -- but it was not considered a strong contender in any category. On Tuesday, however, the film made it into three races: Best Original Song ("When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings"), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Costume Design.

Roma picks up 10 nominations, including two for acting:


The Netflix-distributed black-and-white Spanish-language film is inspired by the childhood of director Alfonso Cuaron, who grew up in the Roma district of Mexico City. The story is told through the eyes of housekeeper Cleo. It has been called a "masterpiece" by more than one critic and is considered among the top films to contest for Best Picture. The film managed to exceed some very high expectations, though, by garnering 10 nominations. Among them was a suprise Best Supporting Actress nomination for Marina de Tavira, who plays the mother, Sofia. Breakout newcomer Yalitza Aparicio (Cleo), who was considered to be on the bubble for Best Actress, also got nominated.

Cold War with three nominations


The Polish entry into the Foreign Language Film race was considered a strong contender to be nominated in that category, but it broke through into other categories as well. The film is a love story that follows singer Zula and conductor Wiktor through the years as they grapple with the realities of Cold War-era Europe. The black-and-white film was nominated for cinematography, and Pawel Pawlikowski got his first nomination for directing.

More News